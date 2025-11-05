EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $533.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $555.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.67, a PEG ratio of 129.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.44 and its 200 day moving average is $464.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

