Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKHGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1045 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th.

Ocean Park High Income ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DUKH traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 82,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

Ocean Park High Income ETF Company Profile

The Ocean Park High Income ETF (DUKH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across high-yield fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by maturity or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk.

