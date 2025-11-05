ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,607 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $815.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.33. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

