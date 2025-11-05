Lista DAO (LISTA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $60.65 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Lista DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lista DAO has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $60.65 million and $14.55 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,709.67 or 0.99091665 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 795,588,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,576,354 tokens. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 795,588,564.255041 with 250,073,219.0282749 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.23592539 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $15,870,850.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

