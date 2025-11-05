Euro Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $95.56 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00001108 BTC on exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $279.23 million and approximately $95.56 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 243,195,779 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

