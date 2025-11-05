Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVNW shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

In related news, SVP Gary Croke sold 6,742 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $151,088.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 45,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,013.19. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $313.84 million, a PE ratio of 306.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.31%.The firm had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

