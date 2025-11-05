Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.600-6.666 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion.

GPN stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $78.44. 454,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.45.

In other Global Payments news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 480.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,017,000 after buying an additional 889,590 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,524,000 after acquiring an additional 523,209 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Global Payments by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 123,573 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 20.0% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 186,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 8.1% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 329,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,739 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

