Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Holdings Raised by Financial Alternatives Inc

Financial Alternatives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $331.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $339.06. The company has a market cap of $553.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

