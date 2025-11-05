TrueFi Price Reaches $0.0161 on Major Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 5th. TrueFi has a market cap of $21.41 million and $11.50 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,344,195,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,329,345,686 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

