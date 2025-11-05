Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.60

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a 45.1% increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
Suncor Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
Shares of SU traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.56. 1,320,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
