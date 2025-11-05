Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 175.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.0%.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 217,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,889. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $147.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 3.35%.The business had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

