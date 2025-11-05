Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%.The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.800-2.000 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,213. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $681,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 255,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,212.16. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.