Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Innovex International had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 16.66%.The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Innovex International updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Innovex International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 27,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.74. Innovex International has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Innovex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovex International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Innovex International by 95.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 32,477 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Innovex International by 1,082.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovex International by 39.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovex International by 7.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in Innovex International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter.

Innovex International Company Profile

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

