Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) Plans $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Chord Energy has a payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chord Energy to earn $13.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.76. 145,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,266. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $79.83 and a 12 month high of $136.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.92.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

