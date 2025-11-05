BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4992 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a 1.0% increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
BP has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. BP has a payout ratio of 66.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BP to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.
BP Trading Up 2.0%
BP traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $35.82. 983,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940,035. BP has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of BP by 22.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 127,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of BP by 173.8% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 29,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in BP by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
