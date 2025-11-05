American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Issue Special Dividend of $2.00

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

AFG traded up $7.05 on Wednesday, hitting $138.55. The company had a trading volume of 41,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,474. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $150.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.55.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.34. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

