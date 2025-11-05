Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $604.21 Thousand

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.09 million and approximately $604.21 thousand worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00264306 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $646,081.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

