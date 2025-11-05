Omni Network Price Tops $3.52 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00003400 BTC on major exchanges. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $47.07 million and $828.24 thousand worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102,709.67 or 0.99091665 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network launched on April 17th, 2024. Omni Network’s total supply is 13,355,933 tokens. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 13,355,933.43 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 3.43398222 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $849,846.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

