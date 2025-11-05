Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s previous close.

AEIS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 13.1%

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $25.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,461. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $230.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total value of $160,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,961.17. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $914,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 215.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $253,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

