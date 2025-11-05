Insider Buying: NobleOak Life (ASX:NOL) Insider Acquires 25,345 Shares of Stock

NobleOak Life Limited (ASX:NOL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Gale bought 25,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.49 per share, for a total transaction of A$37,713.36.
Andrew Gale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 15th, Andrew Gale purchased 4,172 shares of NobleOak Life stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.54 per share, with a total value of A$6,437.40.
- On Wednesday, September 17th, Andrew Gale bought 30,000 shares of NobleOak Life stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.49 per share, with a total value of A$44,790.00.
NobleOak Life Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $132.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.
About NobleOak Life
NobleOak Life Limited manufactures and distributes life insurance products in Australia. The company offers term death, total and permanent disability, trauma, and income protection and business expenses insurance products. It sells its products through direct-to-market and alliance partners, as well as strategic partner channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NobleOak Life
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Hims & Hers Stock May Be a Buy After Mixed Q3 Results
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Apple’s Next Quarter Could Be a “Prove It” iPhone 17 Moment
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
Receive News & Ratings for NobleOak Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NobleOak Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.