Insider Buying: NobleOak Life (ASX:NOL) Insider Acquires 25,345 Shares of Stock

NobleOak Life Limited (ASX:NOL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Gale bought 25,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.49 per share, for a total transaction of A$37,713.36.

Andrew Gale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 15th, Andrew Gale purchased 4,172 shares of NobleOak Life stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.54 per share, with a total value of A$6,437.40.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Andrew Gale bought 30,000 shares of NobleOak Life stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.49 per share, with a total value of A$44,790.00.

NobleOak Life Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $132.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.

About NobleOak Life

NobleOak Life Limited manufactures and distributes life insurance products in Australia. The company offers term death, total and permanent disability, trauma, and income protection and business expenses insurance products. It sells its products through direct-to-market and alliance partners, as well as strategic partner channels.

