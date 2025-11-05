The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Hackett Group has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. 397,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $519.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

