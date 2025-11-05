Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DTE Energy (DTE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE):

11/5/2025 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $153.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – DTE Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $147.00 to $146.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – DTE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/27/2025 – DTE Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2025 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2025 – DTE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2025 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $148.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2025 – DTE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2025 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – DTE Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – DTE Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2025 – DTE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2025 – DTE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – DTE Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2025 – DTE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/6/2025 – DTE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

