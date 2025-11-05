Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

WHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.46. Cactus has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $70.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $420,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,156.16. This represents a 47.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

