Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.450-11.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.0 billion-$17.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.2 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Leidos in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

Get Leidos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Stock Down 0.1%

LDOS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.35. 120,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. Leidos has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $205.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,892.85. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Leidos by 64.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,256,000 after purchasing an additional 598,974 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 21.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,731,000 after buying an additional 250,555 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Leidos by 753.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,067,000 after acquiring an additional 190,625 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter valued at $29,860,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 292,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,071,000 after acquiring an additional 74,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.