Oxford Square Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 175.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.0%.

NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 217,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,889. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.10 million, a P/E ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.62. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 3.35%.The company had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. North Ground Capital acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 80,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

