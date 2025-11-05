RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,470,284,000 after purchasing an additional 453,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Linde by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,157 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,097,793,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,859,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,401,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,577,624,000 after acquiring an additional 61,829 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.83.

View Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $417.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.08. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.