Stacks (STX) Price Tops $0.36

Stacks (STX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $372.48 million and $32.56 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,809,139,468 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

