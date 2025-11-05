Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Unum Group Stock Performance
NYSE UNM traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.36. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89.
Unum Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unum Group Company Profile
Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unum Group
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Why Hims & Hers Stock May Be a Buy After Mixed Q3 Results
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Why Apple’s Next Quarter Could Be a “Prove It” iPhone 17 Moment
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.