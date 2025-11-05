Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.36. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

