Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA):

10/30/2025 – Zebra Technologies had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

10/29/2025 – Zebra Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $375.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Zebra Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $346.00 to $311.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Zebra Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $350.00 to $331.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Zebra Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2025 – Zebra Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $340.00 to $346.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Zebra Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $319.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Zebra Technologies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Zebra Technologies was given a new $375.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/7/2025 – Zebra Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $301.00.

10/7/2025 – Zebra Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $301.00.

9/27/2025 – Zebra Technologies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/12/2025 – Zebra Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

