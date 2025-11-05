American International Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

American International Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. American International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American International Group to earn $7.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,945. American International Group has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

