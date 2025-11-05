abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Insider Purchases £15,120 in Stock

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) insider Alex Finn acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 per share, with a total value of £15,120.

abrdn Asia Focus Price Performance

Shares of LON:AAS traded down GBX 1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 374.90. 197,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 360.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £539.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.62. abrdn Asia Focus plc has a 12 month low of GBX 238.01 and a 12 month high of GBX 383.

Get abrdn Asia Focus alerts:

abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX 7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn Asia Focus had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.