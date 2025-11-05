First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 18,718 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $45,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

