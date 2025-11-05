First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $216.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.73. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.81.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

