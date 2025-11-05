Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) insider Van Singleton II acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 292,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,814.28. This represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 116,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,336. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Matador Resources Company has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.46%.The business had revenue of $939.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.