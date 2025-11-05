Insider Selling: Valt Technology Services (LON:VALT) Insider Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Valt Technology Services plc (LON:VALT – Get Free Report) insider Hennie Faul sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,770, for a total transaction of £429,300.

Valt Technology Services Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of VALT traded up GBX 90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,520. 580,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,977. Valt Technology Services plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,670 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,520. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,557.42. The stock has a market cap of £11.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 price objective on shares of Valt Technology Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 3,200.

