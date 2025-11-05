Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,285 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Realty Income by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:O opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

