Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 430,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 183,074 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 31,579 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 201,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 56,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FTCS opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.2527 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

