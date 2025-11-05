Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.140-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.0 million-$230.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.5 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Get Ichor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICHR

Ichor Stock Performance

Ichor stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $539.39 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.14 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Ichor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.140-0.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $415,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,982.93. The trade was a 71.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Haugen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 42,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,540. This represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ichor by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 47.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.