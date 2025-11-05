Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$62.89 and last traded at C$62.74, with a volume of 31459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$61.69.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.53. The company has a market cap of C$10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia and totals approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

