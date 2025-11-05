Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

WFRD has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Weatherford International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Weatherford International Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.77. 149,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $91.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 8.15%.Weatherford International’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Weatherford International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,050,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,104,000 after acquiring an additional 347,584 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,646,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Weatherford International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,485,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,940,000 after purchasing an additional 171,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 482,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

