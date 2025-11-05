Ark One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.61 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. Ark has a total market cap of $53.40 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000516 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 192,410,118 coins and its circulating supply is 192,410,592 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

