Golem 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.62 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Golem token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $179.55 million and $30.62 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golem has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,434.24 or 0.99546923 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102,720.77 or 0.98860268 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Golem

Golem was first traded on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.