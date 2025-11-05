Kadena Price Reaches $0.0343 on Top Exchanges (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kadena has traded down 35.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,434.24 or 0.99546923 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,720.77 or 0.98860268 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Kadena Coin Profile
Kadena launched on January 15th, 2020. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 338,048,786 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. The official message board for Kadena is www.kadena.io/perspectives. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Kadena
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars.
