Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.30) by ($0.52), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KPTI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. 17,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,774. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

