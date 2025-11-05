Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $425.00 to $432.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Eaton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Melius upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $438.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.73.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $15.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,441. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.78. The stock has a market cap of $153.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eaton has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.33 per share, for a total transaction of $38,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,866. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

