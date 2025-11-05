CrowdStrike $CRWD is Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Corps Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 5.0% of Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 59.1% during the second quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $397,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $1,169,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $533.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $480.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.34. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $555.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.67, a PEG ratio of 129.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.80.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

