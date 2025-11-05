Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.6070, with a volume of 2514728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Biohaven from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Biohaven from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

Biohaven Trading Down 37.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.94). As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Biohaven by 84,800.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Biohaven by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

