Minnova (CVE:MCI) Trading Down 21.4% – Time to Sell?

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) was down 21.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 519,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 202,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Minnova Stock Down 14.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33. The firm has a market cap of C$17.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Minnova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minnova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minnova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.