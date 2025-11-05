Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $63.93 and last traded at $62.3150, with a volume of 133394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.24.

The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.61. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DBD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 38,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,897.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,968,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,581,351.84. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,715,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,890,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,665,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,796,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

