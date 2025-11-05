2,100 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Bought by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $250.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.76 and its 200 day moving average is $156.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $405.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.